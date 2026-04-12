Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 486,607 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 1,290,650 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.67. 1,168,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,149. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 379,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 89,597 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 204,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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