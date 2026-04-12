Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 42,824 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the March 15th total of 19,264 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDS. Cornerstone Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 230.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 57,839 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 287.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. 23,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,138. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

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