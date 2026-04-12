Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 71.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,013 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 34,639 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,081 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BSMR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 40,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,640. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 550.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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