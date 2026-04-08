Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 11.4% – Time to Sell?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) was down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 122,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 179,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Down 11.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 4.74.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

(Get Free Report)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan. The company also holds interest in the Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Henday, Umfreville, Carson Lake, Russell South, Tabbernor Block, and other projects. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.