Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 and last traded at GBX 191.50. Approximately 105,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 40,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.

Cake Box Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities. The company sells its products through its physical stores and online. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.