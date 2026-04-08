MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INKT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

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MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell‐to‐cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor‐associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

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