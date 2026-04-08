Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0775 per share and revenue of $30.2140 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Byrna Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

BYRN stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.46. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Byrna Technologies from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYRN

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 220,130 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 400,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 122,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 2,289.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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