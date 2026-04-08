Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Property Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

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About Property Solutions Acquisition

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Property Solutions Acquisition Corp is a Delaware corporation formed in August 2021 as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company’s public units trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker PSACU. It is structured as a blank check vehicle with no commercial operations prior to a qualifying merger or acquisition.

The primary objective of the company is to identify, acquire and merge with one or more businesses in the property solutions industry.

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