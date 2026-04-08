FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.59.

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FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. FMC has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry acquired 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $249,935.76. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,538.22. This trade represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 201.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

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FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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