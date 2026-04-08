Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

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Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $8.13 on Monday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $275,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,259.35. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $31,967,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $31,873,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Freshworks by 39.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,641 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,528.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Freshworks by 132.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,790,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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