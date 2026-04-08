Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading 8.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.3750 and last traded at $0.3750. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3457.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Up 8.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

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Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

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Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) is a leading global carrier of dry bulk cargo headquartered in Hong Kong. The company specialises in transporting a diverse range of commodities, including coal, grain, fertilisers and industrial minerals. Leveraging its focus on regional size segments—primarily Handysize and Supramax vessels—Pacific Basin Shipping delivers flexible and cost-effective shipping solutions to industrial and trading companies across major trade lanes.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1997, Pacific Basin has built a reputation for operational excellence and strong customer service.

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