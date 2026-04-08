Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $61.25. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.3950.

Clarkson Stock Down 1.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Get Clarkson alerts:

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson Plc (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) is a global provider of integrated shipping services, offering a comprehensive range of broking, research and advisory solutions across the maritime sector. Founded in 1852, the company has established itself as a leading shipbroker, facilitating sale and purchase, chartering, newbuilding, and demolition activities for a diverse fleet of vessels, including tankers, bulk carriers, containerships and gas carriers. Through its dedicated research arm, Clarkson delivers market intelligence and forecasting to support clients in managing risk and optimizing fleet deployment.

In addition to traditional shipbroking, Clarkson’s operations encompass offshore and renewables project services, financial and support services, and strategic advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.