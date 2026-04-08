Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 52.30. Approximately 789,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,243,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £264.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.25.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman Crighton acquired 50,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 per share, for a total transaction of £27,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

Energy storage technologies enhance power system stability and flexibility and are key tools for balancing out variability in renewable energy generation, facilitating the integration of more renewable energy supply into power grids.

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