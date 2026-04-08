Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $8,182.83

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,182.8333.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday.

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NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $6,501.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR has a 1 year low of $6,301.02 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,391.81. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $139.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total transaction of $1,584,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,915.16. The trade was a 34.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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