Innventure (INV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 resultson Friday, April 10th. Analysts expect Innventure to post earnings of ($0.3167) per share and revenue of $2.0120 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 14,266.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%.

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Innventure Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Innventure stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Innventure has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $293.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INV shares. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of Innventure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Innventure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innventure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innventure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 333,615 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 350,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Innventure Company Profile

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Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

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