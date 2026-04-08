IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

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IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of IPGP opened at $113.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $636,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,793,099 shares in the company, valued at $544,127,229.90. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,356.80. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 134,617 shares of company stock worth $10,636,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 851,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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