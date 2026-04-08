Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $14.50

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $8.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 301.66%.The company had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $29,297.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,972.39. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 9,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 74.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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