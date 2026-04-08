Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) PT at $81.08

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.3333.

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Bread Financial Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:BFH opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,620,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 943,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 290,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Bread Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 22,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 363,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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