Contrasting UGI (UGI) & Its Peers

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL – GAS DISTR” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UGI to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UGI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.29 billion $678.00 million 13.64 UGI Competitors $5.53 billion $444.63 million 18.89

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. UGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.3% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of UGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UGI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 1 4 0 2.80 UGI Competitors 431 1124 805 35 2.19

UGI presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. As a group, “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies have a potential downside of 1.06%. Given UGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UGI is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UGI pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 57.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UGI has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. UGI is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 8.17% 14.46% 4.57% UGI Competitors 7.33% 5.38% 1.30%

Risk & Volatility

UGI has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UGI beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About UGI

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UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

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