HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Receives $61.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 108,263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 375.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.70. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

About HF Sinclair

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HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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