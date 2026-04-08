West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFG. Zacks Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

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West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $78.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

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West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

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