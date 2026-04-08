Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 125,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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