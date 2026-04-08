Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.2857.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 651,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.58% and a negative net margin of 106.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE’s direct‐acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

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