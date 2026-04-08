Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Rail Vision Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

NASDAQ:RVSN opened at $8.67 on Friday. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.53% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Company Profile

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Rail Vision Ltd. is an Israel-based technology company specializing in vision-based safety and automation solutions for the global rail industry. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company develops and deploys AI-driven systems that use advanced cameras and machine learning algorithms to detect obstacles and hazards along railway tracks. Rail Vision’s flagship offering integrates trackside sensors with onboard vision systems to provide real-time alerts of objects such as vehicles, debris, animals and people, enabling operators to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The company’s product suite comprises both stationary and mobile sensing units.

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