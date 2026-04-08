Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $125.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $93.30 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $119,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,207.22. This trade represents a 52.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $30,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,427.46. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,792. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $114,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,670,000 after buying an additional 1,414,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $128,499,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,558,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,184,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 674.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 851,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,019,000 after buying an additional 741,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.