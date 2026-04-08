Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dawson Geophysical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of -0.12. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 67.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

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Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

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