KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KALV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Activity

KALV stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $83,361.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,965.31. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 174,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,960,232.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,313. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,467. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,501,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,360,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after buying an additional 336,195 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 1,055,940 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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