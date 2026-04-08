North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$22.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

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North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.1%

TSE NOA opened at C$19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.28.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$305.58 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director John Joseph Pollesel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,650. This represents a 133.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

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