Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CBNK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CBNK opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.
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