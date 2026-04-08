Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.80 and last traded at GBX 193. 2,055,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,276,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50.

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Helios Towers Trading Up 2.2%

Insider Transactions at Helios Towers

The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,940.69.

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood purchased 87,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 per share, for a total transaction of £150,657.05. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Towers

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Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

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