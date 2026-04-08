Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 13,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Premier Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

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About Premier Gold Mines

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Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) is a Canadian gold exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of precious metal assets in North America and Europe. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company focuses on the discovery, evaluation and advancement of gold projects from greenfield exploration through feasibility and permitting. Premier Gold Mines maintains its primary listing on the TSX under the symbol “PG” and trades in the United States on the OTCMKTS market as PIRGF.

The company’s project portfolio spans several prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Nunavut and Newfoundland in Canada, as well as key exploration ground in northern Europe.

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