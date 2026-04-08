Brokerages Set BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) PT at $34.00

Shares of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BETA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BETA Technologies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BETA Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on BETA Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BETA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th.

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BETA Technologies Stock Down 5.6%

BETA Technologies stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. BETA Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BETA Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,577,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,422,000.

About BETA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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