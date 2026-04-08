Analysts Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT at $91.25

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Atlanticus from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

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Atlanticus Stock Up 1.1%

ATLC stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $835.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $100,031.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,089.24. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

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Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct‐to‐consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology‐enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

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