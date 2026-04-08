Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAFGet Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $56.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEAF

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc is a Canadian telecommunications company that provides broadband internet, cable television and telephony services to both residential and business customers. The company’s operations are structured around two primary networks: its Canadian footprint serving markets across Ontario and Quebec, and Atlantic Broadband, its U.S. cable subsidiary operating in several states along the East Coast. Leveraging a combination of fiber-optic and hybrid fiber-coaxial infrastructure, Cogeco Communications delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice-over-IP and managed network solutions.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Cogeco Communications has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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