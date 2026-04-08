Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $56.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc is a Canadian telecommunications company that provides broadband internet, cable television and telephony services to both residential and business customers. The company’s operations are structured around two primary networks: its Canadian footprint serving markets across Ontario and Quebec, and Atlantic Broadband, its U.S. cable subsidiary operating in several states along the East Coast. Leveraging a combination of fiber-optic and hybrid fiber-coaxial infrastructure, Cogeco Communications delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice-over-IP and managed network solutions.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Cogeco Communications has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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