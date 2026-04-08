OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $2.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.9125.

Several research firms have commented on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.93.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). OPAL Fuels had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $99.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.75 million. Analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

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