JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270.50 and last traded at GBX 275. 185,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 285,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.50.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £225.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.16.

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JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

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Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

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