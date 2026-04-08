RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.37 and last traded at GBX 13.37. Approximately 481,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 193,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75.

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Get RUA Life Sciences alerts:

RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter. RUA Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.