eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.80 and last traded at GBX 4.60. 1,641,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,087,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60.

eEnergy Group Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.99. The stock has a market cap of £17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.18.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

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