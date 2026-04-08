Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 1,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Intellinetics Stock Up 0.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.22.

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Intellinetics Company Profile

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Intellinetics, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based provider of enterprise content management (ECM) and document workflow solutions. The company’s flagship software platform, DocSafe, offers secure document capture, indexing, storage and retrieval capabilities, enabling organizations to automate paper-intensive processes and improve information governance. Intellinetics’ product suite supports on-premise, cloud and hybrid deployments and integrates with multifunction printers, email systems and business applications to streamline data entry and document distribution.

Serving a diverse customer base that includes government agencies, healthcare providers, legal firms and commercial enterprises, Intellinetics focuses on industries with stringent compliance and record-keeping requirements.

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