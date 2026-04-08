iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 7,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDI. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 537.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,000.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk. LQDI was launched on May 8, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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