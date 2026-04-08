Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.9830. Approximately 36,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.0050.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xiaomi

Xiaomi Price Performance

Xiaomi Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

(Get Free Report)

Xiaomi Corporation, founded in April 2010 by entrepreneur Lei Jun and a group of partners, is a Chinese multinational electronics company headquartered in Beijing. The company began with the launch of its proprietary MIUI operating system and quickly expanded into hardware design and manufacturing. Over the past decade, Xiaomi has established itself as one of the world’s leading smartphone vendors, focusing on delivering high-performance devices at competitive price points.

In addition to its core smartphone business, Xiaomi operates two main hardware sub-brands: Mi and Redmi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.