Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.8011 and last traded at $0.8011. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

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Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

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Nickel 28 Capital is a Canada-based mineral royalty company specializing in battery-grade nickel and cobalt assets. The company provides investors with exposure to critical metals used in electric vehicle batteries and other industrial applications through royalty interests rather than direct ownership of mining operations.

Nickel 28 Capital’s principal assets are two net smelter return (NSR) royalties on nickel-cobalt projects in New Caledonia. The first royalty covers the Koniambo Nickel Project, an established mine and processing facility operated through a joint venture between major mining interests.

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