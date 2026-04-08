Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.07. 10,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 16,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $272.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMFS. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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