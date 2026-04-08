Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 7,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TRRSF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The firm provides a suite of risk-mitigation products, including surety bonds, trade credit and political risk insurance, and various specialty insurance solutions designed to meet complex and niche client needs. Operating through multiple business segments, Trisura focuses on supporting clients in construction, financial institutions, and global trade by underwriting and managing credit exposures, contractual obligations, and unique operational risks.

Since its inception in 2013, Trisura has expanded its footprint across Canada and into the United States, serving domestic and multinational clients.

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