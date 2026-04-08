Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.60 and last traded at GBX 62.80. Approximately 260,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 142,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40.

Old Mutual Trading Down 2.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About Old Mutual

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Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; savings; lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services.

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