Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.40. 2,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.99.

Wall Financial Stock Up 2.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.77.

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Wall Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 619.0%.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corp is in the development and management of residential rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. The company owns and manages two hotel properties in Metro Vancouver namely the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport Hotel. The company operates in three segments of the real estate industry namely, Ownership and management of revenue-producing residential and commercial properties (Rental), Ownership and management of hotel properties (Hotel), and the development and sale of residential housing (Development).

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