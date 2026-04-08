Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

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About Fielmann Group

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Fielmann Group is a leading European optical retailer that offers a comprehensive range of eyewear products and services. The company’s core activities include the sale and fitting of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and hearing aids, supported by on-site eye examinations and lens customization. Fielmann’s vertically integrated model combines in-house frame design, lens manufacturing and retail operations to deliver a broad assortment of private-label and licensed brands at competitive prices.

Founded in 1972 by Günther Fielmann, the company has grown from a single Hamburg shop into Europe’s largest optical retailer.

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