Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 and last traded at GBX 39.74. Approximately 19,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 52,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.

Shearwater Group Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.95.

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Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shearwater Group had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shearwater Group plc will post 2.4020228 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance. Its growth strategy is focused on building a scalable group that caters to the entire spectrum of cyber security and managed security needs, through a focused buy and build approach.

The Group is headquartered in the UK, serving customers globally across a broad spectrum of industries.

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