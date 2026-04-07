UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UnitedHealth Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CMS finalized a 2.48% increase to 2027 Medicare Advantage payments (roughly $13B+), a much bigger boost than the January proposal and the primary driver of today’s bullish move for insurers including UNH. Trump administration finalizes better-than-feared Medicare Advantage payment rate in boost to health insurers
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: UNH spiked in after‑hours/premarket trading (large single‑day gain and notable after‑hours jump), reflecting investor relief that reimbursement pressure is easing. Should you buy UnitedHealth stock after UNH soars 9% in a day
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment turned constructive: firms (including Raymond James) raised ratings/optimism ahead of Q1, citing better reimbursement visibility and upside to earnings estimates. That supports further upside if results align. Raymond James Boosts UnitedHealth (UNH) Rating Before Q1 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Positive research narrative: bullish writeups argue the CMS move removes a major margin risk and that UNH’s cost‑cuts, AI investments and Optum initiatives can drive margin expansion and above‑consensus earnings by FY2027. UnitedHealth: The CMS Boost Changes Everything Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst: UNH reports Q1 results on April 21 — the print will be the immediate test of whether improved reimbursement and cost actions are actually translating into better margins. Is April 21 When UnitedHealth Group Finally Sheds Its Problem Past?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term performance and guidance remain risks: UNH has had a difficult recent stretch (material share decline over the past six months), and some recent quarters and guidance were softer than hoped — meaning sentiment can reverse if Q1 misses or cadence disappoints. 2 Reasons to Watch UNH and 1 to Stay Cautious
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing regulatory/margin uncertainty: other analysts and commentaries stress that regulatory scrutiny and execution on Optum/cost cuts still pose downside if management fails to deliver. UnitedHealth: Why It’s Still Not Too Late To Buy The Turnaround
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
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