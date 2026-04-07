UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.63.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $281.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.24. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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