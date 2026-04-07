Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $196.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.93.

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Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,920. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,273,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 97.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 52.6% during the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Morgan Stanley Company Profile

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Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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