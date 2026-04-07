Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $196.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.93.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3%
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,920. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,273,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 97.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 52.6% during the third quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley
Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies says Morgan Stanley is well positioned to benefit from a trading boom and steady dealmaking, supporting stronger near-term earnings expectations. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley seen riding trading boom as dealmaking holds firm, Jefferies says
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on MS (to $186), signaling improved valuation support from a major bank analyst. Goldman raises PT on Morgan Stanley
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley research commentary on Brent oil (saying the market is “stressed, not broken”) highlights the firm’s active macro research desk — positive for franchise credibility but not an immediate stock driver. Brent Oil Is Stressed, Not Broken, by War, Morgan Stanley Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s equity research moved Seagate (STX) to its top IT-hardware pick — a reminder that the firm’s research views can move sectors and client flows, indirectly supporting fee and advisory businesses. STX vs. WDC: Why Morgan Stanley Picked Seagate as Its No. 1 IT Hardware Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending set a Q1 results call — relevant for investors watching its credit/private-assets initiatives but not immediately material to MS’s public results. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Sets Q1 2026 Results Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity includes firm-level coverage moves (e.g., Kinsale Capital downgrade by Morgan Stanley), reflecting normal analyst rotation rather than firm-specific risk to MS. Kinsale Capital downgraded at Morgan Stanley on industry volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Two independent brokerages (Evercore and BMO) cut Morgan Stanley’s price target from $215 to $190 (still Outperform), trimming estimated upside and likely weighing on sentiment. Evercore/BMO cut PTs on Morgan Stanley
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is launching an interval/private-credit vehicle at a time when private-credit funds are experiencing liquidity stress and investor pullback — this raises execution and fundraising risk for that initiative and may pressure fee-growth expectations. Morgan Stanley Plans Private Credit Fund Even as Investors Flee
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.
The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.